Chamila Suranga, a gemmology researcher attached to Gemological Institute of Ratnapura, Sri Lanka, inspects a 683-pound natural corundum blue sapphire at a residence where it is kept in Horana, about 25 miles south of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday. A gem company in Sri Lanka has unveiled the massive gemstone that is certified as a rare and one of the biggest corundums found in the country and plans to offer it to museums and gem collectors.