NORTH POINT, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka led the West Indies by 153 runs with six second innings wickets in hand by stumps Tuesday on the third day of the first cricket test.
On a day of changing fortunes, Sri Lanka first wrapped up the West Indies first innings for 271 — a lead of 102 over its own first innings of 169. Sri Lanka then reached stumps at 255-4.
Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando kept up Sri Lanka’s concerted fight back, batting the tourists into a strong position at 170-1. Thirimanne made 76 to follow his 70 in Sri Lanka’s first innings and Fernando made 91 in a partnership of 162 for the second wicket from 301 balls.
Kyle Mayers then struck back for the West Indies, dismissing Fernando for his first wicket in tests, then adding the wicket of the out-of-form Dinesh Chandimal (4), both caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.
When Kemar Roach bowled Thirimanne, Sri Lanka was 189-4, 87 ahead, after having lost three quick wickets for 19 runs.
Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka then rallied Sri Lanka again, putting on 66 in an unbroken fifth wicket partnership by stumps. De Silva was 46 and Nissanka 21 at close of play.