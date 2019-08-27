ST. CROIX — Many musicians dream of making it big. For one St. Croix native, that dream is becoming a reality.
For Rosalyn “Rozee” Lockhart, a singer and songwriter who now lives in Washington, D.C., her first big break will air nationally at 9 p.m. Wednesday on NBC’s “Songland.”
During each episode, a winner is given a chance to have an original song recorded and released worldwide.
Growing up in a musically inclined household, Lockhart said that while she was always involved in music, she never thought she’d be able to make a career out of it.
“Music started as a hobby for me. I didn’t really have the perception on how to make it my career,” she said.
However, after moving to Los Angeles, she began taking music more seriously.
“I was in L.A. for seven years, and it took about six years for me to get to ‘Songland’,” Lockhart said.
She was selected for the TV show after she was seen performing at a hotel in Hollywood by a casting agent and was chosen to compete after an 18-month casting process.
Lockhart is featured on the show as a songwriter and pitches an original tune to a panel that consists of Grammy-nominated artist Leona Lewis and music producer and songwriter Ester Dean, who has written for Rihanna and Katy Perry.
“I had an amazing experience on ‘Songland’ and learned so much about the process of making music during the taping of my episode,” she said.
“The experience provided a great opportunity to learn from industry professionals and I grew personally as a recording artist and songwriter. I am excited to see the episode and look forward to new opportunities that come my way as a result of being on this type of national stage.”
Lockhart also discussed the importance of being a female Virgin Islander featured on a national level.
“I observe the music scene in the territory. There are a lot of women who are really doing their thing, but it is still a male dominated industry,” Lockhart said.
“I’m hoping to see more women step out of their comfort zone.”
She encourages all musicians to push themselves.
“You can do a lot at home, but you definitely have to be aggressive,” she said.
“I did a lot of demos, and it took some time for me to find my sound — just years of grinding and working hard. It takes time.”
