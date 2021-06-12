Turtle monitoring program seeks help from volunteers
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park is seeking volunteers for the Sea Turtle Monitoring & Protection Program, which runs from July through November.
Volunteers will be assigned beaches at least one to two times a week looking for sea turtle nesting activity. Volunteers must currently live on St. John, have their own transportation, and attend one training session. Remaining training sessions are scheduled for today, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
To sign up, email vinpturtles@friendsvinp.
Park Service looking for summer workers
Virgin Islands National Park is now accepting applications for Youth Conservation Corps 2021. This summer employment opportunity, which runs from July 6 to Aug.13, is open to youth ages 15 to 18 and pays $15 per hour.
Employees will work 30 hours per week in a variety of projects including trail maintenance, visitor education, natural resource conservation, and facility improvement. Applicants must reside on St. John or St. Thomas. Applications can be picked up from the Cruz Bay Visitors Center or requested by emailing janice_williams@nps.gov.
Send applications and questions to janice_williams@nps.gov or mail applications to Virgin Islands National Park, Attn: Janice Williams, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, VI 00830.
Negus summer camp
accepting wait-list applicants
Negus Education World Specialists’ Outdoor Learning Summer Creative Arts and Literacy Camp is now accepting wait-list applicants, as its 25 spots have been filled.
Registration fees for those who have signed up are due today. A parent orientation for the camp is scheduled for June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, and tuition fees are due on that day. The camp will run from June 14 to August 20.
St. John outdoor summer camp now enrolling
Department of Sports, Parks & Recreation is now enrolling campers ages 7 to 15 for their St. John outdoor summer camp, which runs June 14-July 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Kayla Fessale at 340-201-3322.
Sing St. John to present weeklong summer camp
Sing St. John will present Voices on Zoom, a free music summer camp, June 21-25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is an online camp offered to children ages 8 to 12. Activities will include making a YouTube video of Sing St. John’s choral arrangement of Elena Magnie’s song, “Kids Can Make a Difference,” Zoom games and body percussion.
Each singer will receive a private coaching and recording session with Sing St. John Executive Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers.
St. John School of the Arts enrolling for summer program
The St. John School of the Arts is now accepting children ages 8 to 13 to participate in a music video and pen pal program to connect with Care Africa, an orphanage in Uganda. Summer program director Andrea Green has written a new song, “Under the Moon,” to bridge the two worlds through music and dance.
Students will meet at the school weekdays July 5 through 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where they’ll connect virtually with Green and choreographer Renee Liciaga. The cost for this program is $100. To sign up, email info@stjohnschoolofthearts.org.