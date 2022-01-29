Virgin Islands National Park is hoping to breathe new life into the large swath of dead mangroves situated across the street from Mary Creek in the Annaberg area. Park officials on Thursday presented their plan to the St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee.
“Construction of the road isolated a portion of the mangrove basin from the adjacent shore,” said National Park Service Coastal Geomorphologist Linda York. “Culverts under the roadbed preserved hydrologic connectivity, allowing drainage and keeping the mangroves healthy. They were already partially obstructed due to a buildup of sediment and debris, and the hurricanes resulted in a great amount of additional buildup of sediment and debris. This altered the hydrology of the mangrove wetland.”
Plans call for the regrading four drainage ditches, which will be maintained and kept clear for continued exchange between the ocean and the mangrove wetland. York said 290 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from 380 linear feet of ditches. Additionally, shoreline stabilization will take place where the road ends at the Leinster Bay trail head. Park Deputy Superintendent Scott Simmons said the project is expected to take six months to complete.
CZM Committee members responded favorably to the plans for restoring the largest area of mature red mangroves on St. John’s north shore.
“This looks to be well thought-out and well planned,” said committee member Brion Morrisette. “I feel good about this.”
Restaurant application
Praise was not as swift for the second applicant, Seagrape Equities, which applied to construct a one-story building to house a restaurant at 8-1 Emmaus in Coral Bay. Represented by Richard and Chelsea Baranowski, who own Lime Inn and Lime Out, Seagrape Equities has purchased the Coral Bay building across the street from the fire station, where Coral Bay Community Council and Windspree Vacation Homes currently have offices. Plans for the B-3 zoned site call for construction of a 60-seat restaurant serving “fast, wholesome, good Caribbean barbecue food,” said Richard Baranowski.
CZM Committee members and community members zeroed in on the plan’s parking lot, which follows Virgin Islands Code by providing 15 parking spots for the existing building and the planned restaurant. A parking attendant will be on site to shuffle cars, likely accommodating parking for more than 15 vehicles.
“We are doing what the law requires,” said Richard Baranowski. “I don’t think it’s fair to say, ‘Let’s be honest, there should be more parking.’ To that I say, ‘Let’s be honest, we should change the law.’ ”
Committee and community members also took issue with the minimal space to turn around in the lot, which will force cars to back out onto Route 10, Coral Bay’s main thoroughfare. CZM Committee Chairman Andrew Penn was the one dissenter on the parking issue, which he saw as an opportunity for yet another business in Coral Bay.
“I don’t think we should punish aspiring businesspeople,” he said. “Somebody in Coral Bay can step up and create a paid parking lot. I think it’s a great project for that side of the island.”
Written comments can be sent to czm@dpnr.vi.gov through Thursday. A decision meeting will be held in about 30 days.