No. 2 Stanford 108, Cal Poly 40
STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones scored on a layin 14 seconds into the game and wound up with 16 points and 10 rebounds playing for the first time in more than 10 months since a knee injury ended her freshman season early, leading Stanford past Cal Poly.
Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer began her 35th season on The Farm by moving to 1,095 career wins — four from passing the late Pat Summitt’s 1,098 victories to become the all-time winningest NCAA Division-I women’s basketball coach.
No. 5 Louisville 74, Southeast Missouri State 53
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Olivia Cochran scored 17 points and Dana Evans added 15 to help Louisville beat Southeast Missouri State.
Southeast Missouri State hung tough in the first quarter as the Cardinals only led 18-16 after one. Louisville then turned up its defense to extend the advantage to 38-24 at the half.
Tesia Thompson finished with 21 points for the Redhawks.
No. 8 N.C. State 93, North Florida 65
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kai Crutchfield scored 21 points and No. 8 North Carolina State opened the season with impressive shooting in a victory against North Florida.
Jada Boyd had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and Elissa Cunane posted 12 points for the Wolfpack.
Marissa Mackins scored 22 points, Tiffany Tolbert added 17 points and Erin Jones had 10 for North Florida.
No. 11 Kentucky 86, Murray State 60
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chasity Patterson scored 30 points and No. 11 Kentucky, without its all-time winningest coach and first-ever preseason All-American, opened its season with a win over Murray State.
Matthew Mitchell, who is 303-133 in 13 seasons with the Wildcats, abruptly resigned less than two weeks ago for health reasons and two hours before the game interim head coach Kyra Elzy announced Rhyne Howard was suspended for two games “for not upholding the standards of the program.”
No. 13 Texas A&M 77, Lamar 61
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — N’Dea Jones scored 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Ciera Johnson also had a double-double and Texas A&M beat Lamar.
Jones notched her 27th career double-double and Johnson, with 18 points and 18 boards, recorded her 19th. Destiny Pitts added 11 points and five assists for Texas A&M, which shot 46% from the floor (26 of 56) but was just 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.
No. 14 Arkansas 96, Oral Roberts 49
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Graduate transfer Destiny Slocum scored 22 points in her Arkansas debut and the No. 14 Razorbacks rolled to a win over Oral Roberts.
Slocum, who led Oregon State in scoring and assists last season, hit 9 of 14 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and had three assists.
Faith Paramore led Oral Roberts with 14 points off the bench.
