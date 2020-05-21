LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man was charged with two separate car thefts Wednesday after he allegedly stole a car, was caught and taken into custody, was released from jail and then stole another car, police said.
Mylan T. Salsman, 19, of Big Clifty, was detained by police around 9 a.m. Wednesday and charged with stealing a 2006 Ford Taurus from a Walmart parking lot, according to a Facebook post from the Leitchfield Police Department.
Police said they received a call about the theft and then learned the Grayson County sheriff deputies had allegedly found Salsman driving the car.
He was detained, but Salsman met conditions for a pretrial release and was dismissed from jail after the first theft, police said.
He went back to the Walmart after he was released and allegedly stole a 2007 KIA Spectra, police said.
Leitchfield Police responded to the second theft around 3:30 p.m. Police said while they were at the Walmart, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle, and Salsman was detained again.
He was charged twice for receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, police said. Police also said the case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.