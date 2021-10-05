Steve Baldwin resigns as CEO of NWSL’s Spirit
Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit on Tuesday in the wake of coach Richie Burke’s firing following a harassment investigation.
Baldwin’s resignation was the latest response to a string of scandals to hit the NWSL, the top women’s professional soccer league in the United States. Most recently, the league was rocked by sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving longtime coach Paul Riley, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.
Baldwin said in a statement he decided to resign at the request of players and to avoid becoming a distraction. The team’s official supporters’ group had called for Baldwin to sell his interest in the team, saying it would curtail certain game-day traditions, including chants, until changes were made.
“This was an extremely difficult decision for me,” Baldwin said. “I have no doubt made some mistakes, but my effort and focus were always on building a professional experience for our players.”
Baldwin said team President Ben Olsen now has full authority over club operations. Baldwin did not say whether he would sell his controlling interest in the club.
Burke was fired last week after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players and the NWSL held a formal investigation. The Spirit were also sanctioned by the league.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that players signed a letter to the club and the NWSL demanding Baldwin divest in the team. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the letter was not made public.
Minnesota’s Allianz Field to host MLS All-Star game
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The MLS All-Star Game will have another first-time host next season.
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced the award of the summer showcase Tuesday at a ceremony at Allianz Field, where the MLS All-Stars will face a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The 19,600-seat, soccer-specific home of Minnesota United opened in 2019.
“It is a game that they’ve earned, as opposed to one that they expected,” Garber said.
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath will lead the MLS All-Star team. The Loons, who joined MLS in 2017, made the playoffs in 2019 and 2020, when they reached the Western Conference final. They are currently in seventh place, in the final postseason spot.
Allianz Field hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage matches in its inaugural year, plus an international friendly for the U.S. women’s national team. The U.S. women will play another exhibition there this month.
The privately funded $250 million stadium with translucent mesh-like skin and a curvy, 360-degree canopy above open-air seats has brightened the worn-down Midway neighborhood in Minnesota’s capital. Playing roughly halfway between the downtowns of twin cities Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Loons have competed in front of capacity crowds this season, unlike last year because of the pandemic.
Seven franchises have either joined MLS or been awarded a spot since Minnesota United entered, and team owner Bill McGuire has been a valuable advice giver for several of his expansion peers.
UEFA to investigate claims of fans’ racist abuse
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA opened investigations Tuesday into allegations of racist abuse by Czech children and antisemitism by German fans at Europa League games.
Thousands of young fans booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who is Black, during the team’s visit to Sparta Prague last Thursday. However, Sparta denies allegations of racism.
Union Berlin already apologized for “shameful and intolerable” abuse by its fans targeted at fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on the same evening.
UEFA opened disciplinary cases against the two clubs but gave no timetable for its decisions.
Sparta was due to host Rangers in an empty stadium because of previous racist abuse by its fans of an opponent’s Black player. That was in August at a Champions League qualifying game.
UEFA instead allowed thousands of children up to the age of 14 to attend last week’s game in Prague.
Rangers believe Kamara was a target because of an incident in the Europa League last season when he was racially abused by a player from Sparta’s city rival Slavia Prague.
— The Associated Press
That player, defender Ondrej Kudela, was banned by UEFA for 10 games and couldn’t play for the Czech Republic at the European Championship.
Sparta and Czech authorities have hit back at Scottish claims of racism which they said were an insult to the children.
The Czech foreign ministry summoned Britain’s ambassador to the Czech Republic on Monday as the incident escalated beyond sport.
Union Berlin fans were photographed making Nazi-style salutes which are illegal in Germany when Maccabi Haifa visited last week. It was the first Israeli soccer team to play at the stadium built for the 1936 Berlin Olympics that was a showcase for Nazi Germany.
Union president Dirk Zingler apologized the day after the game, acknowledging “unfortunately, antisemitism is still present in our society, which is why it is also evident in the stadium.”
Brazilian soccer player arrested for kicking referee in head
BC-SOC--Brazil-Player Arrested
Oct 5, 2021 1:46 PM — 193 words
SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.
William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
The incident happened after Crivellaro did not give Ribeiro’s Sao Paulo team a free kick.
The match was suspended and Crivellaro was taken to a local hospital. Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium.
Crivellaro was released from the hospital Tuesday morning. The referee told journalists he is yet to see footage of the incident.
Local police investigator Vinicius Assunção told journalists that a judge will decide whether Ribeiro will remain in custody during the investigation or be released on bail.
“His attack was very strong and violent, kicking the referee in the head and making him pass out,” Assunção said. “The referee had no chance of defending himself.”
Ribeiro’s club said his contract was terminated after the incident.