Washington benches QB Haskins, switches to Allen
Dwayne Haskins didn’t show enough progress in Ron Rivera’s eyes, so he’s going from starting quarterback to out of uniform.
Rivera benched Haskins for Washington’s next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and turned to Kyle Allen as the new starter. The team is 1-3 and at what the coach believes is a crucial moment of the season in a wide-open NFC East within reach, so he pulled the plug on Haskins despite no pressure to win now.
“I think our best chance to win is putting the ball in somebody else’s hands,” Rivera said Wednesday. “I think the best chance to have things done in our offense is in somebody else’s hands. That’s what I’m doing.”
Alex Smith will back up Allen with Haskins inactive after not having enough time to learn a new system in his second year in the NFL. Smith will be active for the first time since breaking his right tibia and fibula Nov. 18, 2018.
Rivera ended the Haskins experiment after a third consecutive loss in just his 11th pro start. Washington’s first-year coach defended the 2019 first-round pick for having “an NFL arm” but lamented Haskins not getting enough snaps in offseason workouts, training camp and practice to make him ready for this.
“We gave him every opportunity,” Rivera said. “We gave him a chance to start four games and truly evaluate.”
Storm has NFL eyeing possible MNF venue change
NEW ORLEANS — The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Charges in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana.
“We continue to monitor developments and remain in contact with the two clubs,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We have built-in contingencies for every game in the event circumstances require a change.”
The NFL also had contingency plans in place for recent games played in California because of concerns about how wildfires were affecting air quality. So far, no West Coast games have been moved or rescheduled.
As of Wednesday, forecasts indicated Hurricane Delta would come ashore in Louisiana on Friday as far west as near the Texas-Louisiana border, or as far east as the New Orleans area.
The threat of severe weather already has caused the relocation of No. 17 LSU’s game against Missouri on Saturday from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Missouri.
If the game were to be moved, one possibility would be Indianapolis, where the Saints have gone in the past to avoid severe weather. New Orleans did so in 2008 as Gustav approached Louisiana. The Saints held practices in Indiana before returning later to play in their home opener against Tampa Bay in the Superdome as originally scheduled.
Flores says Tua isn’t ready to assume starting role
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa needs more time to be groomed for the job he was drafted to fill.
“As far as him being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready there just yet,” Flores said Wednesday.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they’re 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle.
Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap.
“Right now we feel like Fitz gives us the best chance to win,” Flores said.
Limited game snaps for Tagovailoa as a backup to speed his development aren’t likely.
“I wouldn’t be in favor of something like that,” Flores said. “There are so many things pertaining to the team that you don’t want to do something for one specific person.”
Jets’ starting QB Darnold out with shoulder injury
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold was hoping the doctors would say something different. Instead, the New York Jets quarterback got the news he was dreading.
Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder.
“They thought it was in my best interest not to play,” Darnold said.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.
“We’re just making sure we do the right thing, not only by him, but for the immediate future and long term,” Gase said of Darnold.
Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week.
“Hopefully he gets better quickly and he doesn’t miss too much time,” Gase said.
