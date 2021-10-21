Gifft Hill School eighth graders delivered handmade signs, made with materials from the ReSource Depot, to the Island Green Living Association’s nonprofit thrift store on Tuesday.
The signs, including a mirror adorned with the phrase “love yourself” which will be used in the store’s dressing room, were painted and decorated by the eighth-graders during art class. Students were invited to take one item from the Depot as a “thank you” from IGLA, and some students made financial donations to the organization.
The class was welcomed to the ReSource Depot by a friendly face — Kobe Liburd, a 2020 Gifft Hill graduate, who now works at the shop.