KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs fought for Kansas City’s right to party, and city did just that.
In a stunning comeback, the Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, to win Super Bowl LIV — the team’s first victory in the big game in 50 years.
Just after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted that the celebration was so big, fireworks were showing up on the weather radar.
“That’s funny … but can you blame us?” one user commented
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.