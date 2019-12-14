WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear President Donald Trump’s appeal and decide whether the Constitution shields his tax returns and business records from being released to House Democrats and New York prosecutors.
The court’s action sets the stage for a politically charged decision next year, just as Trump campaigns for reelection.
If the justices uphold the congressional subpoenas, Trump’s tax returns and other financial records could be turned over by the summer. However, if the high court rules for Trump, he could continue his reelection campaign without having to disclose private financial details that most other presidential aspirants have, including the amount and sources of his income, taxes he has paid and business dealings of the Trump Organization.
At issue for the court is a fundamental question involving the separation of powers: Does Congress have broad power to investigate and demand information from the executive branch, including from the president, or is the chief executive shielded from congressional meddling into his personal affairs?
It makes for a classic constitutional clash, with the Supreme Court refereeing a dispute between Congress and the White House.
Lawyers for the House say Congress has a long and honored history of conducting investigations, and they argue that “valid subpoenas” to Trump’s accountants and bankers carry the force of law.
