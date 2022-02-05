Celtics 102, Pistons 93: Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to four games with a 102-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Jaylen Brown scored 13 points for the Celtics, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Josh Richardson scored 12 points and Robert Williams had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Boston, which never trailed and led by as many as 24 points.
Hamidou Diallo had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Detroit wrapped up a four-game homestand and lost for the seventh time in eight games. Saddiq Bey scored 21 points and Jerami Grant added 10 points.
Boston held Detroit to a season-low point total in the first half and led 46-31 at the break. The Pistons’ previous first-half low was 37 points against the New York Knicks on Dec. 21.
Tatum scored 19 points in the third quarter as the Celtics led 78-56 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bulls 122, Pacers 115: Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 31 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Indiana Pacers 122-115.
Chicago has won four of six and continues to hold the Eastern Conference’s top record.
Indiana lost its second straight despite getting a season-high 42 points from Caris LeVert, who also had eight assists and five rebounds. The recently signed Terry Taylor finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Indiana played without its top four post players.
The Bulls took full advantage of the size disparity, even though they were without All-Star Zach LaVine because of back spasms.
Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field, and had four assists and three blocks.
Indiana refused to go away after giving up 40 points in the first quarter and falling behind by double digits early.
Raptors 125, Hawks 114: Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 33 points, Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.
The Raptors also beat the Hawks 106-100 in Atlanta on Monday night.
Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter. Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points, Scottie Barnies had 16, Chris Boucher 11 and Precious Achiuwa 10.
De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 23 points for Atlanta, Trae Young had 22 points and 13 assists, and Bodan Bogdanovic had 18 points. Atlanta is 8-2 in its last 10, losing only to Toronto.
Both teams were playing the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto played its fifth game in seven days, while Atlanta played for the fifth time in eight days.
Young was coming off a 43-point performance Thursday night in a 124-115 home victory over NBA-leading Phoenix. Young shot 9 for 20 against Toronto and went 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
Cavs 102, Hornets 101: Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and scored 25 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-101.
Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds, and Love scored 22 of his points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter.
Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr, added 21 for Hornets, who overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, only to lose their third straight game.
Things got strange when Davis, who was on the Cavaliers’ bench in warmups and never played in the game, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at his arm, apparently thinking the play was over. Replays appeared to show a whistle had blown before Rozier attempted his shot from the corner near the Cavs’ bench. Davis was whistled for a technical.
However, officials credited Rozier with a successful 3-pointer — even though the ball never went through the hoop.
— The Associated Press
— and he also made the free throw for the technical, cutting the Cavaliers’ lead to six.
The Hornets seized the momentum and took a 101-98 lead when P.J. Washington hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Oubre made a corner 3 with 47 seconds left.
Allen cut the lead to one and Rozier missed a 3-pointer, setting up a frantic and controversial final few seconds.
Cleveland’s Brandon Goodwin missed a short jumper with 2.1 seconds left. Love grabbed the offensive rebound and appeared to miss the follow-up. But officials reviewed the play and called Rozier for a foul. Love converted the tying and the go-ahead free throws with seconds left on the clock and the home crowd screaming its disapproval.
The Hornets tried an inbound alley-oop with 1.2 seconds left, but Gordon Hayward’s lob to Miles Bridges hit the front of the rim and bounced away.