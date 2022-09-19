Effectively immediately, the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command (Zone C) Police Station in Christiansted will be closed to the public until further notice. The station will be under construction for extensive structural repairs.
If assistance is needed, the Ann A. Schrader Command (Zone A) Police Station in
Ville La Reine (Kingshill) or the Wilbur A. Francis Command Police Station (Zone B) in Mars Hill, Frederiksted are open to serve the public. For emergencies, please call 911.
Contact can also be made at (340) 778-2211 for the Wilbur Francis Command and (340) 778-9757 for the Ann Schrader Command.