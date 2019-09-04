PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It’s become a hurricane-season ritual in the Southeast: When a storm threatens, coastal residents board up homes, load up SUVs and fill highways where the traffic lanes are reversed to offer a speedy escape inland.
For some people, Hurricane Dorian is the fourth storm they have had to flee in four years.
Forecasters are not sure if the core of the powerful system will ever strike the U.S. It is predicted to stay offshore as it spins north, paralleling the coasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
But if scientists are off by even a few dozen miles, the storm could plow onshore somewhere along that route. So more than a million people have been ordered to leave seaside communities, and more evacuations were issued Monday — all the way to North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is aware of the complaints. He opened a news conference Monday acknowledging that his evacuation decision would not make everyone happy.
“The best thing in the world would be for that hurricane to take a sharp right and go out in the ocean. We would all celebrate,” McMaster said. “But we would rather be safe than sorry.”
Part of the evacuation fatigue is that recent storms have not had a catastrophic impact along the Atlantic Coast. There were dire possibilities of a Category 4 Hurricane Matthew striking Florida, but that storm made a turn similar to the one forecast for Dorian.
Matthew did cause billions of dollars of wind and flooding damage before coming ashore in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.
Some of Flory Reddick’s neighbors in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., east of Jacksonville, got flooded during Matthew. An evacuation order has been made for Dorian too. But Reddick stayed then and plans to stay now.
Atlantic Coast states have seamless plans in place thanks to lots of practice. In South Carolina, officials noticed traffic jams on Monday morning as evacuees and tourists heading home on Labor Day filled Interstate 26. In response, authorities reversed lanes about four hours earlier than planned so both sides of the highway were headed inland to Columbia.
In Hilton Head Island, S.C., the local emergency manager displayed a map during a televised news conference that showed the entire island under at least 2 feet of water if the forecasts are wrong and Dorian moves right over the island at the southern tip of the state.
Mayor John McCann was discouraged hearing people tell him they were tired of leaving and wanted to ride this one out.
“Do the right thing not only for yourself but your neighbors around and the people who have to respond if things go bad,” the mayor said.
