Originally scheduled for the European winter of 2023-2024, the Norwegian Epic will instead set sail from Florida’s Port Canaveral. The increasing demand for Caribbean itineraries led Norwegian Cruise Line to reroute the ship’s schedule.
The Epic will begin its seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries on December 17, giving passengers the chance to explore these highly sought-after regions.
In a statement, Port CEO Capt. John Murray expressed delight in welcoming back Norwegian Epic thanks to their strong partnership and collaboration with Norwegian.
“She’s a terrific addition to our fleet of homeported ships offering a variety of Caribbean sailings to meet the surging demand,” Murray said.
Murray furthermore shared that they are pleased with the trust placed in their port to provide a memorable visit for the millions of cruise passengers who visit each year, notes Cruise Industry News.
With a gross tonnage of 155,873 GT, a length of 1,081 feet, and a height of 200 feet, the Norwegian Epic, a ship in the Epic class, has impressive specifications. The ship has 19 decks and can hold 1,724 crew members and 4,100 passengers (based on double occupancy).
Norwegian Cruise Line reportedly canceled the Epic’s deployment to Europe due to increased demand for Caribbean itineraries, as reported by Travel Weekly.
“We are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both aboard our ships and by taking our guests to some of the most sought-after destinations around the world,” a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said in a statement.
The company has now canceled two seasons’ worth of trips in as many weeks. In order to make room for full-ship charters, the line has also scrapped a large portion of the Norwegian Spirit’s 2024 Alaska itinerary.
Visitors who have reservations on the European itineraries will automatically receive a refund and a bonus cruise credit for future use.