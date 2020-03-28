Six Haudenosaunee women from upstate New York state came to Philadelphia to investigate a piece of land given to the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations from the Iroquois Confederacy) in 1755. The land was granted as a place to meet, camp and discuss treaties. That piece of land is now part of Welcome Park and under a portion of The Moravian condominiums (in background). From left to right: Alexandra David (Karakwiiostha), Tsiotenhari:io Herne, Louise McDonald (Wa’kerakátste), and Fallan Jacobs (Teiohontathe) have a moment of celebration following a prayer and ceremony on Feb. 4.