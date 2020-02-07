FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The owners and operators of a horse rescue nonprofit that doubled as a drug addiction treatment center continually put the health of their horses over their patients over two years, prosecutors say. Three people died of drug overdoses while in their care.
Bradley Gaver and Jennifer Swanson face charges of racketeering, patient brokering and negligent manslaughter. They’re the first drug treatment providers charged for the death of someone under their care in Florida, says Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.
Gaver, 45, and Swanson, 56, are the 102nd and 103rd people charged since a crackdown began in 2016. The manslaughter charge is a new use of an old statute, Aronberg said.
“The manslaughter charge opens a new front in our battle against the opioid epidemic,” Aronberg said.
His sober-homes cleanup crew has pursued 100 criminal cases against fraudsters in the area’s drug-recovery industry, and overdose deaths started dropping in 2017. According to the most recent data available, opioid deaths were down 13% in Florida in 2018. But fentanyl deaths were up by 35%.
South Florida became the epicenter of the prescription pain pill epidemic that peaked nearly a decade ago. Now that the pill mills are shut down, fentanyl-laced heroin is the new driver of the epidemic, Aronberg said.
Gaver and Swanson were busted once before for patient brokering and for operating the treatment facility without a license, but that didn’t stop them from obtaining a license and using the recovering addicts in their care as cash cows for the Loxahatchee Groves horse rescue, Pure Thoughts, Inc., according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
The couple operated sober homes in Wellington and Loxahatchee, in addition to the “equine therapeutic center,” according to the affidavit.
They kept the vulnerable residents in a cycle of rocky recovery so they could charge their insurance policies and use the money to take care of the horses, documents show. All three patients died from overdosing on fentanyl-laced heroin, according to the documents.
Gaver, as CEO, was ultimately responsible for the daily decisions made at Pure Thoughts. But according to every former employee interviewed during the investigation, Swanson called the shots when it came to patient affairs, both practical and clinical. She didn’t have any medical or clinical education in any field, including addiction treatment, the affidavit says.
Terry Baumeister, 69, said she’s been volunteering at the horse rescue for about two years. She called Gaver a “true horse whisperer,” but said he didn’t know much about business. The volunteers rarely saw Swanson, who handled the business side of things, Baumeister said.
Swanson enticed the addicts who had the most valuable insurance policies to live there for discounted rent, gym memberships, Uber rides and other gifts, the documents show. In the most overt cases, Swanson showed them special treatment and favoritism that directly correlated with the amount Pure Thoughts profited from those patients’ insurance policies, according to the documents.
When the patients with the highest-paying insurance relapsed, Swanson swept it under the rug. She refused to send them to detox or get them higher levels of treatment — a move that could have saved their lives but would have cut off the insurance payouts.
When medical professionals said they’d be better off with a higher level of care, Swanson ensnared them with free rent. She “regularly overrode clinical findings made by therapists and clinicians,” the affidavit says.
