Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur
Justin Thomas intends to go through an individual training program to “become a better person” after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month.
Clothing brand Ralph Lauren ended its long-time sponsorship with Thomas following the incident two weeks ago, which the No. 3-ranked American golfer described as “humiliating and embarrassing and it’s not me.”
Thomas has spoken to his other sponsors — Titleist, FootJoy and global bank Citi are among those listed on his official website — and hopes they will stand by him as he looks to educate himself and restore his reputation.
“It’s not a word I use,” Thomas said Wednesday, referring to the slur he blurted out when missing a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole of Sentry Tournament of Champions, “but for some reason it was in there and that’s what I’m trying to figure out — why it was in there.
“And like I said, it’s going to be part of this process and training program, whatever I need to do, not only to prove to myself but to prove to my sponsors and prove to the people who don’t know who I am that that is indeed not the person I am.”
Blue Jays, George Springer agree to $150 million deal
The top hitter on the free-agent market this offseason has found his new home.
Outfielder George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official.
The 11th overall pick by the Houston Astros in the 2011 draft, Springer made his MLB debut in 2014. In seven seasons, he’s established himself as an elite leadoff hitter, posting a career on-base percentage of .361 to go along with a .491 slugging percentage.
However, Springer has made his mark as one of the most clutch postseason hitters in the game today.
In 63 career playoff games, he’s hit 19 home runs (tied for fourth in MLB history), scored 43 runs and driven in 38. He was also the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 World Series as the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.
