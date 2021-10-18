In life she had a tendency to be shy. But hand her a cellphone camera, gowns that glitter and give the girl a stage and British Virgin Islander Miya Yman Maeling Marcano took her world by storm.
And so it was only fitting that at her funeral last week, there would be oversized photos of the young woman, perhaps 8-feet in height on the Pentecostal church’s stage.
The slain college teen’s royal blue and gold casket was adorned with a photo of her in an elegant, colorful dance costume. A bejeweled golden crown on top of a small white pillow sat above her head, with sprays of blue, pink and white flowers on either side of her casket.
The Pembroke Pines 19-year-old, police believe, was killed Sept. 24 by a maintenance worker whose romantic intentions she rebuffed.
By the hundreds in South Florida, mourners over two days filled the rows of the auditorium at the Cooper City Church of God. And when the 2,000-seat auditorium was packed, mourners filed into an overflow room at the church’s gymnasium.
For more than 90 minutes at the funeral Thursday, the crowd was wowed when internationally known soca singers, as well as Melanie Amaro, the South Florida transplant from the British Virgin Islands who won the first season of the “X Factor USA” in 2011, individually took to the stage singing melodic and heartfelt songs in honor of Marcano.
“Rest in peace to a beautiful guardian angel, Miya Marcano,” said the Trinidadian soca singer who goes by the name Lryikal, before belting out one of the teen’s favorite songs. Several times as Lyrikal sang, he wiped his face, covered with tears.
The sheer enormity of the standing-room-only crowd over two days, the performers Thursday, and the blanket of flowers that lined the auditorium’s stage made it evident just how many people were impacted by the all-too-short life of Marcano, who, in death, continued to take her world by storm.
“It’s evident in 19 short years she was here on earth that she impacted many lives,” said Rev, Victor Massey.
Massey, the church’s pastor, looked around the packed auditorium and said he had never seen such a response to someone’s death like he was witnessing right then. ”What an impact that she has made on peoples’ lives. She has literally touched the world.”
People from all backgrounds, from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Jamaica attended Marcano’s memorial Wednesday and funeral Thursday, a sign that her life brought people together, said Marlon Hill, a Miami lawyer, philanthropist, activist and family friend.
“Miya’s life brought these islands together,” Hill said.
At this week’s services, many wore dresses and shirts in Marcano’s favorite color, royal blue. On Wednesday the mourners heard stories from friends and family about the young woman from Pembroke Pines who many described as vibrant, beautiful and kind.
Friends of Marcano who spoke Wednesday night at the celebration of life called her a princess. In life, they said her graceful manner, her beautiful smile and her caring nature made her fit for the title. In death that held true with the crown on her casket.
As her family and friends trickled into the church’s auditorium Wednesday evening, photos of Marcano’s life greeted them on a projector, accompanied by the upbeat Caribbean music that was an integral part of her culture and life. Her father, Marlon Marcano, is a popular DJ in South Florida known professionally as DJ Eternal Vibes.
Mourners saw photos of a Marcano growing up, displaying things that they said never changed about her: a radiant smile, big personality and her love for her large, tight-knit family.
Family members embraced in front of her casket, a few placing their hands on top of it as they watched the photos and videos on the screen, remembering her as she was: dancing, smiling and full of life.
Mourners share memories, appeal for stronger protections for renters
The sophomore at Valencia College in Orlando disappeared Sept. 24. Her family realized something was wrong when she missed a flight home to South Florida that day.
Eight days later, police discovered her body in a wooded area near an Orlando apartment complex, Tymber Skan. The teen’s hands and legs were bound and her mouth had black tape across it.
The person of interest in Marcano’s death, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, was found dead by suicide days after the teen disappeared.
Caballero, a maintenance man, worked at Arden Villas, the complex where Marcano lived and also worked. He is believed to have used a maintenance key to enter Marcano’s apartment before waiting for her and killing her, leaving her body in the wooded area where she was later found, police said.
Police said the Marcano family attorney, Daryl Washington, said Caballero had made several unwanted romantic advances that Marcano rejected.