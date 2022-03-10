NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally have a strong pass rush they’re going to keep together.
The Titans announced Tuesday night they had agreed to terms on an extension for Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III hours after declining to use the franchise tag. Terms were not announced.
Landry reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.
The deal keeps him off the free-agent market after he posted a career-high 12 sacks to rank 10th in the NFL and earn his first Pro Bowl nod. He had a team-high 14 tackles for loss, was second with a career-high 49 quarterback pressures and tied for second with 75 tackles. He has 4 1/2 postseason sacks for his career.
The linebacker led the Titans in sacks three straight seasons, and his 31 sacks in his first four seasons lead the team. Only Jevon Kearse, who had 37, has had more sacks in his first four seasons with the team since individual sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982.
Landry has started 52 straight games, the sixth-longest streak among NFL defensive players.