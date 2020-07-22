FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Hawks' Lloyd Pierce watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Miami. Pierce isn’t at the NBA restart at Walt Disney World — the Hawks aren’t among the 22 teams still playing this season — but he’s been active on regular league-wide coaches Zoom calls and leads a committee of coaches tasked with how those in the NBA can best aid the societal-change movement. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)