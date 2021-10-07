Brady faces another familiar face on Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is facing another familiar opponent this week, minus the emotional element.
When Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Miami on Sunday, he’ll see another coach on the opposite sideline who knows him very well. Dolphins coach Brian Flores spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots as an assistant in a variety of roles before going to Miami in 2019. Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer spent 13 seasons in New England before joining Flores’ staff.
“Thousands of practices, probably 1,500 practices,” Brady said Thursday about their time together. “It’s a lot over a long period of time and ‘Flo’ does a great job. He’s a great football coach. He’s coached different positions on the defensive side of the ball, so I think he has a great understanding. Josh Boyer, who I know really well, he was coaching defense when I was with the Patriots for a long time. He does a great job with the secondary, he’s a great play-caller.
“They have really good pressures, a variety of fronts. They do a good job disguising coverages and they try to throw the quarterback off a bit. I’ve just been studying them all week and going back into last year, stuff last year. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of familiarity with things they’ve done in the past. I try to be prepared for as much as I can.”
Broncos QB Bridgewater likely to play this weekend
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Teddy Bridgewater’s chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved dramatically Thursday when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens.
Bridgewater worked with the starters and was listed as limited on the injury report. He remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Bridgewater left the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to the Ravens at halftime after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The hit wasn’t flagged. Nor was a whistle blown on the previous play when wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer suffered a chest injury when he was hit by cornerback Tavon Young.
Coach Vic Fangio argued both should have been whistled, Oweh for a high hit on the QB and Young for hitting a defenseless receiver.
Fangio sent the plays to NFL headquarters and intimated the league concurred with him.
“I did” hear back “and I’m not sure I’m supposed to share it with you, but you can figure it out,” Fangio said, smiling.
Backup Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp, was ineffective in his first appearance as a backup.
LB Smith joins Packers day after Cowboys release
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker.
The Packers officially announced Thursday afternoon that they had signed Smith. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had talked earlier in the day about how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers.
“I just think (he’s) a veteran guy who’s played at a really high level and just can bring kind of a mentality and leadership to our defense,” LaFleur said.
“Certainly he’s going to be behind quite a bit, being the fact we’re heading to Week 5 and it’s a totally different system, so there’s going to be a lot of work that needs to be put in, not only from him but from our coaching staff to get him up to speed, but we’ll let him kind of come in here and compete to play.”
Smith wasn’t available to practice on Thursday, and LaFleur said it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers (3-1) as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati (3-1).
When defensive coordinator Joe Barry spoke to reporters late Thursday afternoon, he still hadn’t met Smith. Barry said teaching the verbiage will be the starting point.
“He’s a good football player,” Packers linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said after meeting Smith for the first time. “He’s played a ton of football. He can do a lot of different things. To be quite honest, we’ll find out more once we get our hands on him a little bit.”
Smith made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement in 2019 and led the Cowboys in tackles each of the past two seasons. He had nine tackles against Green Bay during the Packers’ 34-24 victory at Dallas in 2019.
“I remember he was a bad dude in there,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He was definitely somebody we had to account for sideline to sideline, being a force in the middle, so excited to have him on the team.”
Smith’s performance had dipped over the past year. Smith played just 16 snaps in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Cowboys cleared the way for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft.
The Cowboys released Smith at the same time they anticipated getting linebacker Keanu Neal back after the converted safety missed two games because of a positive COVID-19 test.
“I like him as a person, and he’s a super like friendly, happy guy, even on the field,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday when he was asked about Smith.
“He’s a fierce competitor, but he always has a smile on his face. So I appreciate that about him, and it was just more of a respectful competitor-to-competitor conversation after the game.
“I haven’t heard if anything’s been done yet, but in general, I think anytime you add a veteran player to a team, there’s the possibility of a guy getting an opportunity who’s played football before at a high level, and sometimes it just takes an environment switch for some of those guys to play their best football.”
Smith’s pending move to Green Bay would reunite him with LaFleur, who spent the 2014 season as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach when Smith was starring for the Fighting Irish.
Smith won the Butkus Award as college football’s most outstanding linebacker the following year, but suffered a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl that dropped him into the second round of the 2016 draft and caused him to miss his entire rookie season.
LaFleur said that Smith was one of his favorite players during his year at Notre Dame.
“He’s got a great presence, No. 1,” LaFleur said. “He’s got an infectious personality. He’s a guy that everybody on the team really gravitated to, was a great leader not only by example but vocal as well. And then he was a pretty damn good player, too. He was the complete package.”
While the Packers seemed on the verge of welcoming a veteran inside linebacker, they also likely lost a reserve outside linebacker for the rest of the season. LaFleur said Chauncey Rivers suffered a significant knee injury during Wednesday’s practice and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
“My heart goes out to him because I think he was really doing a great job,” LaFleur said. “He was battling. He was getting us snaps on defense, playing on special teams. He came to work every day with a great attitude, a great mentality, was a great teammate in the locker room.”
McCaffrey says Thursday night game contributed to injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Add Christian McCaffrey to a growing list of NFL players who don’t like Thursday night games.
The Carolina Panthers’ 2019 All-Pro running back said he “definitely” feels like playing on a short week against the Houston Texans on Sept. 23 contributed to his strained hamstring, which held him out of last week’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice, but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers (3-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3).
However, Panthers coach Matt Rhule has said that will be a game-time decision.
McCaffrey pulled up during a first-quarter run against the Texans in Week 3 and has not played since.
He called the injury “extremely frustrating” and said it could have been avoided with more rest.
“I don’t prefer Thursday night games,” McCaffrey said Thursday. “You go through a lot in a football game and then you really get two days to recover — and one of those days is a travel day. So you get two days to recover, you hop on a plane, you’re in a hotel and then go out and play in a football game. It’s tough.”
McCaffrey, who missed 13 games in 2020 because of injuries, said he thinks players need more time between games to recover from injuries.
He had 59 touches in his first two games, including 29 in the team’s Week 2 win against the New Orleans Saints. He had nine touches in the first quarter against the Texans before leaving the game.
“I think I’m not alone in this, but I would argue against them,” McCaffrey said when asked if he would like to see Thursday night games eliminated.
“I understand though it is part of the game. I can sit up here and complain, and I’m not complaining that’s for sure. But it is frustrating when you feel like it’s something that could have been avoided with a little more rest.”
McCaffrey said he “definitely feels good” after two days of practice and thinks he can play. But that decision will be up to Rhule, who did not address reporters on Thursday.
When asked if he would be willing to play Sunday on a limited basis, McCaffrey said, “Whatever they ask me to do, I will do.”
In other injury news, Panthers left tackle Cam Erving (neck) missed his second straight day of practice and center Matt Paradis was added to the injury report with an illness. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game.