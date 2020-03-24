Puerto Rico on Monday reported its second death due to the novel coronavirus, saying a 73-year-old man from New York who was on vacation on the island succumbed to the virus.
In addition, it reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, bringing the island’s total to 31 patients.
The Health Department said four men and four women, ranging in age from 26 to 88, had contracted the virus. The new cases were reported in San Juan, Mayaguez, Ponce and Caguas.
The Health Department said the New York tourist had arrived on the island this month with his wife and was hospitalized after developing symptoms associated with COVID-19 while in Puerto Rico.
On Saturday, the island reported its first death related to the coronavirus, a 68-year-old Italian woman who had been evacuated from a cruise ship.
The island is seen as being particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. With an aging population, its health system has been weakened by a decade-long recession and an exodus of doctors.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez is expected to release the details of a financial aid plan on Monday to help businesses hit by the shutdown.
The island has performed 241 tests for the coronavirus: 188 have been negative, 31 have been positive and 35 are still pending.
