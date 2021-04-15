The Education Department, in collaboration with the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, will host the inaugural “Honoring a Legend: Eugene “Genix” Thomas” varsity and junior varsity softball and baseball tournament starting today at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark on St. Croix. St. Thomas students will be allowed to participate in the event.
The games, which will be held in two segments, begin at 6:30 p.m. today and will be streamed live on the Education Department’s Facebook page. The first segment wraps up on Saturday and the second is slated for April 22-24.
The opening ceremony is planned for 8:15 p.m. today and will feature remarks from Education Department officials, senators, and Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White.
The tournament celebrates the contributions of Thomas, who coached athletes on St. Croix for more than five decades. It is not open to the public and all participants will be required to have a COVID test, the Education Department said Wednesday in a news release.
The event also aims to fill the void created by the pandemic by giving students an outlet to engage in physical activity and build a portfolio for those interested in playing sports at the collegiate level, according to Kennard Callendar, the territorial director of sports and athletics.