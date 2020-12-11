ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Waste Management Authority is advising the public that sewer line repairs are ongoing to replace 15 feet of damaged lines in Frenchtown.
Work began Thursday and is expected to be completed by Sunday.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane from Twisted Cork Restaurant to Oceana Restaurant while the repairs are being completed. Motorists approaching the area are asked to slow down, proceed with caution and obey the instructions of the road crew.
While work is being completed, report any overflow or service interruption. Call the Authority’s hotline at 844-962-8784, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.