Trenching to continue on Mafolie Hill road
Trenching on Mafolie Hill road that would pave the way for AT&T fiber-optic installation has been delayed and now is expected to be finished Saturday, the Public Works Department reported Thursday.
The contractor handling the work, BLDM, is currently experiencing difficulties, so work on the St. Thomas road has been extended to Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Until then, a single-lane closure will be in effect from Mafolie Hotel to Pilgrims Terrace.
Fire Service announces territorywide burn ban
The V.I. Fire Service has issued a territorywide ban on burning, citing dry weather conditions.
Effective immediately, all outdoor burning will be prohibited.
Existing permits have been suspended, and no new permits will be issued, Fire Service said.
For further information, call the Arson Investigation and Prevention unit on St. Thomas at 340-774-7610 and St. Croix at 340-773-8050.
— Daily News Staff