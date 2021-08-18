Bauer to invoke the Fifth in restraining order case
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and will answer no questions in the case of a woman seeking a five-year restraining order against him, his attorney said in court Wednesday.
Bauer’s lawyer Shawn Holley told a judge the only questions he will answer are “his name and what he does for a living,” and cited a pending criminal investigation by police in Pasadena, Calif.
The legal team seeking the order for a woman who says Bauer choked her into unconsciousness and punched her in two sexual encounters said that Bauer was the last remaining witness they intended to call at the hearing.
Holley asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman to allow Bauer to avoid taking the stand entirely, as defendants in criminal cases do.
Normally in civil matters, a witness would invoke the Fifth Amendment on a question-by-question basis.
A’s Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.
Bassitt was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a ball from Brian Goodwin’s bat in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The veteran right-hander has shown no signs of a concussion and a scan of his brain was normal, though Bassitt can’t recall everything that happened during the ordeal.
A’s athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said the pitcher is in “really good spirits, doing well” a day later, even with his right eye still swollen shut.
Bassitt tweeted his appreciation Wednesday for the support he has received.
— The Associated Press
“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the (at)whitesox and (at)Athletics staff, front offices, and owners. The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. Can’t wait to get back!” Bassitt wrote.
“We’re all incredibly grateful that Chris is doing as well as he is today. It was an awful thing to have to watch,” general manager David Forst said. “Also for our players and our staff to be there on the field as well. We’re thinking about everything that the team went through last night. Chris had incredible care from the second Nick reached him on the mound to everybody at the stadium and ambulance and the hospital, we’re very grateful for the care that he got. But also just very aware that Chris and everyone else has been through something pretty traumatic here.”
Forst said it’s too soon to guess whether Bassitt will pitch again this season or how long it could take him to recover. Six weeks is a typical healing time for such an injury, according to Paparesta.
Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture — meaning three different bones — in his right cheek that will require surgery. With the bones out of place, they will have to be moved back into the right positions, Paparesta said.
Because Bassitt is still sore he hadn’t yet resumed eating solid foods but was up and walking in his room, according to Paparesta.
If all goes well during a consultation Monday with plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh, Bassitt’s procedure could be done as early as Tuesday. It also hasn’t been determined how long he might remain in Chicago immediately after surgery.
“The doc said that once he has the surgery done we’ll kind of see how he’s doing after about a week to 10 days and start getting him into some physical activity and kind of see how his body responds to that and how he’s feeling,” Paparesta said. “We’re looking kind of one week at a time at this point in time after the surgery’s done. The other thing we need to be conscientious of is that the surgery goes as planned and it is the surgery that we anticipate. Once you get in there things could change.”
Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. He never lost consciousness.
The A’s said Wednesday that an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone. The team also said a head CT scan revealed no further injury.
Seeing Bassitt go down brought back memories of a similar incident involving then-A’s starter Brandon McCarthy in 2012.
Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.
When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.
“It’s been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris began, before going on to talk about his respect for Ohtani’s talent.
Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday.
“Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night’s Tigers game,” the network said in a statement. “Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark.”
The Tigers, who retired Morris’ number after he was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, issued a similar statement.
“The Detroit Tigers take immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community,” the team said. “We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night. We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their ongoing commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct.”
The incident comes 31 years after Morris, during his playing days, told a young female reporter that he “only talks to women when I’m naked if they are on top of me or I’m on top of them.” Morris, who was not naked at the time, was defended by then-team president Bo Schembechler, who blamed the Detroit Free Press for sending a female reporter into the clubhouse.