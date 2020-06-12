The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a well-defined tropical wave currently located about 275 miles east of the Windward Islands.
The system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Caribbean waters. And while significant development is not anticipated — just 10% through the next five days — given unfavorable environmental conditions, the immediate effect will be periods of heavy rain and gusty winds across portions of the Caribbean’s Windward Islands through Friday as the wave moves westward at 15 to 20 mph, the hurricane center said Thursday.
South Florida is still expected to feel some of what this disturbance has to offer next week, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Rain chances run 80% to 60% starting Sunday through Wednesday and include thunderstorms over Miami-Dade and Broward. Saturday is also at a high 70% chance of seeing some unpleasant weather brewing over South Florida.
The Florida Keys is also expected to see daily storms but, at a steady 40% chance through Wednesday, not as assuredly as it will be off the island chain.
Some of the storms associated with the disturbance could lead to flooding in parts of South Florida, the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook on Friday.
Rip currents are also in the forecast — a concern now given that swimmers may use the reopened beaches that had been closed due to the coronavirus.