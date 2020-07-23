FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which formed Wednesday morning, is expected to become a hurricane today, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch was issued Wednesday night for Barbados.
It is one of two tropical disturbances the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring, and the seventh named storm of an already busy 2020 hurricane season.
As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Gonzalo was located 1,045 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph — up from 50 mph earlier in the day. Gusts are expected to increase over the next two days.
Gonzalo is expected to continue to move westward at 10 to 15 mph, traveling into the tropical Atlantic.
Levi Cowan, a meteorologist with the hurricane research division of the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory tweeted Wednesday morning that the storm’s strengthening trend increases the odds of a significant storm impacting the Lesser Antilles by Saturday.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is, by nearly all preseason projections, going to be an active one. Nearly two months in, however, it is breaking records with nearly every storm — including Gonzalo. It is the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record was set by tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. The average date of an Atlantic season’s seventh named storm is Sept. 16. Gonzalo wasn’t alone in coming early. Named storms Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named storms this year. They all formed after Arthur (May 16) and Bertha (May 27) gained tropical storm strength before hurricane season officially began on June 1.
Storm formation in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic regions before August is often a sign of an active hurricane season, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach. Gonzalo formed in the central Atlantic early Wednesday morning, where it was about 1,250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.
Colorado State University’s updated seasonal forecast, published earlier this month and led by Klotzbach, calls for 20 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes this season, significantly up from the averages of 12, six and three. Virtually all estimates for this hurricane season predict an above-average number of storms, due to unusually warm ocean temperatures and global climate factors that are likely to reduce the high-altitude winds that can prevent the formation of hurricanes.
“Conditions are expected to become less conducive for storm formation/intensification as the system approaches the Caribbean Sea this weekend,” Robert Molleda, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Miami office, said Tuesday.
“Nevertheless, parts of the eastern Caribbean Sea and Windward Islands could see an increase in showers and thunderstorms with gusty wind late this week and this weekend. Beyond that, it’s difficult to determine what this system might do.”
While Gonzalo remains thousands of miles away from Florida, there is another system in the Gulf of Mexico that could develop into another named storm in the coming days. The hurricane center on Wednesday raised the probability of the system, which is circling just west of Florida, of forming within the next five days to 80 percent.
Also on Wednesday morning, a storm named Douglas became the first hurricane of the 2020 Eastern Pacific season.
The storm, centered about 1,500 miles west-southwest of Baja California, is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend.