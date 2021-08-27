MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana’s governor to declare a state of emergency.
Meanwhile, forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave that was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.
The disturbance could see some development as it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the next several days. On Thursday afternoon, its formation chances jumped again to 60% for the next 48 hours and 70% through the next five days. Forecasters said the system is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend while it moves west-northwest. It’s expected to turn north early next week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida was expected to cross the tobacco-rich western stretch of Cuba as a tropical storm starting today and then strengthen, reaching the Gulf Coast by Sunday. “There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana,” the Hurricane Center said.
Late Thursday, Ida had sustained maximum winds of 40 mph and was traveling northwest at about 13 mph. It was centered about 120 miles west of Negril, Jamaica, and about 115 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.
Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 70 miles north of its center.
The storm was forecast to deliver anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain over parts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman islands, with the potential for more in some isolated areas.
Forecasters warned of possible flash floods and mudslides and tidal storm surge of as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal, along with “large and destructive waves.”
The Cayman Islands government said nonessential government offices closed at ‘2:30 p.m. Thursday and four shelters were activated.