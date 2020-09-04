WASHINGTON — An explosive report alleging that President Donald Trump has disparaged dead U.S. military service members threatens to further imperil his struggling bid for a second term, with his Democratic opponent Joe Biden seizing on the moment just two months before the election.
Trump angrily denied The Atlantic magazine’s report on Thursday, and the White House has mounted a furious effort to rebut its details, including public denials by Vice President Mike Pence and his top national security adviser, retired Army Gen. Keith Kellogg.
But Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, said that while he hadn’t heard the remarks himself, they sounded like something the president would say.
“This is a very important political issue for Trump and he’s in a difficult position at this point,” Bolton said Friday in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “I have not heard anybody say, ‘Oh, that doesn’t sound like the Donald Trump I know.’”
Trump’s support within the military has slipped since his 2016 campaign. About 43% of active-duty service members back Biden, compared to 37% who support Trump, according to a poll by the Military Times newspaper and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families conducted in late July and early August.
A similar poll by the Military Times in October 2016 found 41% of active-duty troops planned to vote for Trump, compared to 21% who supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Biden’s campaign organized a conference call for reporters Friday morning with Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran who lost her legs in combat, and Khizr Khan, a Trump critic whose son Humayun was killed while serving in the Army in the Iraq War.
“I take my wheelchair and my titanium legs over Donald Trump’s supposed bone spurs any day,” Duckworth said. Khan said that the president is “incapable of understanding service, valor and courage.”
The Atlantic reported that Trump’s disparagement of the military included privately calling Sen. John McCain, a Navy veteran, a “loser” after his death in 2018.