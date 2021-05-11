Official: sending troops Jan. 6 would look like coup attempt
WASHINGTON — Christopher Miller, former President Donald Trump’s acting defense secretary, plans to tell Congress on Wednesday he was concerned that sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6 would fuel fears of a military coup, according to his prepared remarks.
National Guard troops were eventually dispatched to the building and helped quell the melee, allowing Congress to proceed with counting electoral votes to cement Democrat Joe Biden’s victory as president. Some remain on guard at the Capitol grounds five months later.
Miller is one of two high-ranking former Trump administration officials scheduled to defend for the first time Wednesday how they responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is probing why it took so long for federal assistance to reach beleaguered police officers battling the pro-Trump mob.
“My concerns regarding the appropriate and limited use of the military in domestic matters were heightened by commentary in the media about the possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law,” Miller intends to say, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
The hearing is the latest by a congressional panel examining what transpired Jan. 6, when hundreds of Trump supporters surged past police, entered the Capitol and forced the evacuation of Congress. The insurrection delayed the counting of electoral votes for several hours and caused millions of dollars in destroyed public property and led to the impeachment of Trump for the second time. He was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.
Judge rejects NRA’s Texas bankruptcy effort
NEW YORK — A judge rejected the National Rifle Association’s bid Tuesday to file for bankruptcy in Texas, ruling that the audacious move was an attempt to avoid the oversight of New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
Northern District of Texas Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale ruled that the NRA could not consolidate its many legal troubles in his courtroom in an effort to avoid James’ objective: dissolution of the politically powerful gun group.
“The Court has great concern about this case because its purpose is to avoid dissolution that is being sought as a remedy in a state regulatory action,” Hale wrote.
The NRA has called James’s lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court “an existential threat.”
“The Court is saying that the Bankruptcy Code does not provide sanctuary from this kind of a threat,” Hale wrote.
James praised the ruling on Twitter.
“The @NRA does not get to dictate if and where it will answer for its actions, and our case will continue in New York court. No one is above the law,” James tweeted.
The 11-day trial featured shocking evidence of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre’s mismanagement and abuse of members’ money.
LaPierre took luxury trips on a rich friend’s yachts — dubbed Illusions and the Grand Illusion — despite the friend also having a lucrative contract with the NRA. LaPierre used the yachts as a refuge when public outrage surged over school shootings.
LaPierre emerged through evidence as a coddled executive living the high life, surrounded by security. He’s not, evidence showed, a resourceful, gun-toting man’s man well-versed in the art of self-defense. Videos showed LaPierre couldn’t deliver a kill shot to a suffering elephant after three tries during a luxury hunting trip in Botswana. He admitted he was outfitted with pricey upscale suits. His wife allegedly had a traveling “glam squad.”
“As counsel for the NRA acknowledged on the record, there were cringeworthy facts during this trial,” Hale wrote.
Big jump in travel expected over Memorial Day weekend
U.S. highways will be far busier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend than last year, but traffic still won’t reach pre-pandemic levels, according to a forecast by the AAA auto club.
AAA officials say travel will increase because more Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — about one-third of U.S. adults — and consumer confidence is growing.
The auto club and insurance company said Tuesday it expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday weekend, up 60% from last year, which was the lowest since AAA began keeping records in 2000.
If the AAA forecast is right, however, it would still be 6 million people, or 13%, fewer than left home over Memorial Day in 2019.
AAA said 34 million Americans plan driving trips between May 27 and May 31, a 52% increase over last year, and nearly 2.5 million will take plane trips, nearly six times more than the same period in 2020. A small number will take buses or trains.
So far in May, nearly 1.5 million people per day have gone through U.S. airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration. AAA said its air-travel forecast seems low because it counts each traveler once, while TSA counts somebody twice if they take a round-trip flight.
Police: Dunkin’ customer, 77, fatally punched by worker
TAMPA, Fla. — Police said a Dunkin’ store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him.
The victim, a man who police did not name, was punched May 4 and died Friday. That led to a manslaughter charge against 27-year-old Corey Pujols, who worked at the store.
Pujols told police that the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and had called him a racial slur. Pujols, who is Black, said he confronted the man about the slur, at which point the 77-year-old repeated it. The slur was not described further by police.
A Tampa Police Department report says after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor. The Tampa Bay Times reports an autopsy shows the man suffered a skull fracture and brain contusions.
Pujols was jailed Tuesday without bail on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a person older than 65, which carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence. Jail records show a public defender will be appointed to represent him.
A Dunkin’ spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday.
Lightning strike sends part of road through windshield
ORLANDO, Fla. – A lightning strike blew up part of a Florida highway and sent a chunk of it into the windshield of a moving vehicle.
The strike occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Walton County Fire Rescue.
First responders responded to a call in reference to a traffic crash involving a truck and road debris on Interstate 10 a few miles before the U.S. Highway 331 exit in Walton County.
The crew arrived to find a black truck with a massive hole in the windshield and a blown-out back window panel.
The lightning strike sent a piece of the roadway flying into the windshield and injured two occupants inside, WCFR said.
Both people were sent to the hospital, but no information on their status was released.
2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours
LOS ANGELES — Two California police officers were shot and killed and a third was wounded within 24 hours this week in two separate incidents, authorities said Tuesday.
The deaths occurred during National Police Week, an annual event that honors law enforcement officers who were killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Jimmy Inn, an officer in the Northern California city of Stockton, was fatally shot Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic violence incident, Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said in a news conference.
In San Luis Obispo, a central California city about 250 miles south of Stockton, Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening.
Detective Steve Orozco was injured in the San Luis Obispo shooting, police said. He was released from a hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds.
In Stockton, police dispatchers received a call around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday reporting a domestic disturbance. The caller reported hearing screaming and seeing a woman wearing a ripped shirt and bleeding. She appeared to have been assaulted.
Inn arrived at the home at 10:07 a.m. and was shot almost immediately in front of the home by a male suspect, Jones said.
“It was a violent, blatant and very sudden assault on our police officer,” the chief said.
A second officer, whose name was not released, arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect then went into the home and returned moments later holding a young child.
The suspect began to strangle the child, an 8-year-old boy, Jones said. The officer opened fire again as a bystander tackled the suspect.
The suspect’s name has not been released. He died at the hospital. It was not immediately clear what relationship he had with the woman and the child.
— The Associated Press
Inn, 30, is survived by his wife, who is also a Stockton police officer, as well as a 7-month old son, 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.
He was hired by the police department in December 2015, Jones said. Remembered as an optimistic officer who was popular in the department, Inn was assigned to the Field Operations Division and served in the honor guard.
KCRA’s video from the scene showed a police SUV with what appeared to be bullet holes in its driver-side front window.
In San Luis Obispo, Benedetti was fatally injured in a shootout in an apartment in the Central Coast city, officials said during a news conference. He was a a 12-year law enforcement veteran and a detective in the city’s police department.
“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Benedetti who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “His tragic death underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who courageously risk their lives to protect communities throughout California, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”
Benedetti and five other officers had been at the apartment for an investigation into items stolen in a string of late-night commercial burglaries in the city that’s about 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.
Police said gunman Edward Zamora Giron had been lying in wait inside the apartment and fired at the officers before shooting and killing himself. He also had wounds sustained in the shootout. Police initially said that he had been killed by officers’ fire.
Officers arrived at the apartment in San Luis Obispo around 5 p.m. to serve the warrant, seeking the stolen property from the commercial burglaries over the past week, said Brian Amoroso, acting chief of the police department.
The officers knocked and announced themselves, Amoroso said, but there was no response from inside the apartment. They forced the door open and found Giron inside.
Giron opened fire, and the officers began retreating and shooting back, Amoroso said. Benedetti and Orozco were struck in the gunfire, as was Giron.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said Giron had a criminal history involving mostly alcohol, drug and property offenses, but nothing violent. Giron did not have any registered firearms, and authorities were not aware of any mental illnesses he may have had, the sheriff said.
Authorities later found the stolen property inside the apartment, Parkinson said.
Benedetti had worked for the San Luis Obispo Police Department since 2012, after serving at the Atascadero Police Department for four years. He was a member of the regional SWAT team. The 37-year-old is survived by his wife, Grace, and two young daughters.
“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” City Manager Derek Johnson said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss.”