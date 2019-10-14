AMMAN, Jordan — As President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of the 1,000 remaining U.S. troops from northern Syria, hundreds of Islamic State family members Sunday escaped from a detention camp managed by Syrian Kurdish forces amid a Turkish barrage.
Meanwhile, the Kurdish militiamen, who had previously served as the lead fighting force on behalf of the U.S. in routing Islamic State extremists in Syria, said they had struck a deal with the Syrian government to stave off the Turkish onslaught.
The deal came as the Kurds suffered a swift collapse in their lines before a Turkish and Syrian opposition onslaught that followed Trump’s initial withdrawal of a much smaller group of American troops from the border area, which in effect served as a tacit blessing for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invasion plans.
The Kurds, who had led an American-organized umbrella group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, announced the Russian-brokered deal with the Syrian government in a statement saying that, though their cadres had fought “bravely,” they were unable to stop the Turkish advance.
“To prevent and thwart this aggression, there has been an agreement with the Syrian government for the Syrian army to enter and deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border,” said the statement, “and assist the Syrian Democratic Forces in thwarting this aggression and liberating the areas entered by the Turkish army and its hired mercenaries.”
The deal followed a day of chaos in Syria and recriminations in Washington, with critics in both the Democratic and Republican parties accusing the Trump administration of both abandoning an ally and opening the way for resurgence of the Islamic State militias.
In Washington, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that the U.S. would withdraw the remaining troops just days after saying the U.S. was not “abandoning” its Kurdish allies in the region.
“We did not want to put American forces into harm’s way,” Esper said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” referring to the Turkish offensive against the Kurdish forces that began last week after Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the border area between Syria and Turkey. “We did not want to get involved in a conflict that dates back nearly 200 years between the Turks and the Kurds and get involved in another — yet another — war in the Middle East.”
But a wide-ranging host of critics said the White House actions amounted to an outright betrayal and a prescription for wholesale bloodshed.
“I can think of nothing more disgusting in all the years I’ve been in Congress than what this president is allowing to happen with the Kurds,” said Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They have been our loyal and faithful allies for so many years, and after this, who again would trust the United States to be an ally of them? Who would think it pays to align themselves with us? Nobody. This is going to make people flee from us, and it’s just absolutely disgraceful that the president of the United States is facilitating all of this.”
“ISIS will resurge,” former Defense Secretary James N. Mattis warned, also on “Meet the Press,” using an acronym for Islamic State. “It’s absolutely a given that they will come back.”
Syrian state media announced army units had mobilized toward the north to “confront the Turkish aggression on Syrian lands.” Activists reported they were deploying west of the Kurdish-held city of Manbij and would be heading toward Kobani, a city on the border with Turkey.
Yassin Aktay, an adviser to Erdogan, warned that if the Syrian army stood in the way of Turkey’s aims in northeast Syria, there could be clashes between the two armies. “The Syrian army… is preparing to fight the Turkish army,” he said in an interview with the Russian government-owned Sputnik agency on Sunday. “If it’s capable of doing so, let it go ahead.”
U.S. officials, for their part, described an imminent catastrophe in northern Syria, with intensifying fighting between Kurdish fighters and Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, who have been carrying out assassinations and reprisals as they move south.
The incursion was moving beyond the 20-mile limit Turkey had first announced in launching its military operation against the Kurdish fighters. It was also beyond the scope of areas it said it aims to control along the 566-mile border it shares with Syria.
That would place the fighting in close vicinity to any remaining U.S. troops and raise the risk of a military confrontation if any of the Turkish units or their Syrian rebel allies inadvertently or intentionally fired on or threatened American positions.
