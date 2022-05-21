FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. Former President Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 in fines on Thursday, May 19, 2022, that he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general Letitia James. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)