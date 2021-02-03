MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz and bolstering their bullpen with right-hander Alex Colomé, making two more major moves as spring training fast approaches.
Cruz’s one-year deal is worth $13 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The contract for Colomé will cover at least one year and $6.25 million, with $5 million for 2021 and an option for 2022 at $5.5 million that can be declined by the Twins for a $1.25 million buyout, according to reports.
Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 homers, 33 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule. Colomé, who had 12 saves and an 0.81 ERA in 21 games for the division rival Chicago White Sox in 2020, likely will step in as the primary closer.
Cruz has led the team in homers in each of his two years with the Twins while ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the AL in OPS. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020, and the Twins won the AL Central both seasons.
Just as valuable to the club has been Cruz’s leadership, with his laid-back demeanor, hard-working attitude and an ability to mentor players like first baseman Miguel Sanó, a fellow native of the Dominican Republic. Cruz played through a ruptured tendon in his wrist in 2019. He won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award in 2020 in a vote by his major league peers, earning respect around the game for his efforts to donate a fire engine and an ambulance and help build a police station in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz.