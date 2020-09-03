The National Hurricane Center raised the chance of development for two tropical disturbances in the eastern Atlantic Ocean in its 2 p.m. advisory Wednesday.
Their projected paths, while preliminary, have them moving west toward the United States and the Caribbean.
Disturbance 1, which was midway between the Windward Islands and the coast of Africa on Wednesday, was given a 30 percent chance of formation over the next five days. Disturbance 2, directly off Africa’s coast, was given a 60 percent chance of formation in the same time frame.
Disturbance 2 is developing near the Cabo Verde Islands. This area is known for being a nursery for tropical systems that eventually become hurricanes, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane researcher Jason Dunion. The hurricane center said Wednesday that it expects Disturbance 2 to strengthen into a tropical depression over the weekend while slowly moving westward, strengthening along the way.
If both disturbances were to develop, they’d be named Paulette and Rene. More likely, however, according to the hurricane center, the two waves will merge.
In the extreme western Caribbean, the hurricane center warned that Tropical Storm Nana could intensify to a hurricane overnight and bring dangerous conditions to Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as Belizeans bought materials to board up windows and doors ahead of Nana’s expected landfall early this morning, possibly as a hurricane.
— With wire reports