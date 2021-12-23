‘Unabomber’ moved to prison medical facility
DENVER — The man known as the “Unabomber” has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending the past two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings targeting scientists.
Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, 79, was moved to the U.S. Bureau of Prison’s FMC Butner medical center in eastern North Carolina on Dec. 14, according to bureau spokesperson Donald Murphy. Murphy declined to disclose any details of Kaczynski’s medical condition or the reason for his transfer.
Kaczynski is serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana. He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.
The Federal Medical Center Butner, in North Carolina’s Granville County just northeast of Durham, offers medical services for prisoners including oncology, surgery, neurodiagnostics and dialysis, according to the Bureau of Prisons. It opened an advanced care unit and a hospice unit in 2010.
Butner has 771 inmates, according to the prison bureau, and has been home to notable offenders including John Hinckley Jr., who was evaluated there after shooting President Ronald Reagan and Bernard Madoff, the infamous architect of a massive Ponzi scheme who died at the North Carolina facility earlier this year.
The deadly homemade bombs that the vengeful Kaczynski sent by mail — including an altitude-triggered explosion that went off as planned on an American Airlines flight — changed the way Americans sent packages and boarded airplanes.
A 1995 threat to blow up a plane out of Los Angeles before the end of the July 4 weekend threw air travel and mail delivery into chaos. The Unabomber later claimed it was a “prank.”
The Harvard-trained mathematician had railed against the effects of advanced technology and led authorities on the nation’s longest and costliest manhunt. The FBI dubbed him the Unabomber because his early targets seemed to be universities and airlines.
Tiananmen monument removed in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out the city’s last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.
For some at the University of Hong Kong, the move reflected the erosion of the relative freedoms they have enjoyed compared to mainland China.
The 26-foot-tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschioet to symbolize the lives lost during the military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.
“They are sending a signal to the students that it is over with the (Hong Kong) democracy movement and that it is over with free speech in Hong Kong,” Galschioet said of the monument’s removal.
The university said it asked that the sculpture, which had been standing on its campus for more than two decades, be put in storage because it could pose “legal risks.”
“No party has ever obtained any approval from the university to display the statue on campus, and the university has the right to take appropriate actions to handle it at any time,” it said in a statement after its removal.
— The Associated Press
Each year on June 4, members of the now-defunct student union would wash the statue to commemorate the massacre. The city, together with Macao, were the only places on Chinese soil where commemorations of the crackdown were allowed.
Authorities have banned annual Tiananmen candlelight vigils for two consecutive years and shut down a private museum documenting the crackdown. The group that organized the annual vigil and ran the museum, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has since disbanded, with some of its key members behind bars.
The dismantling of the sculpture came days after pro-Beijing candidates scored a landslide victory in Hong Kong legislative elections, following amendments to election laws allowing the vetting of candidates to ensure they are “patriots” loyal to Beijing.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam traveled to Beijing this week to report on developments in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, where authorities have silenced dissent following Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping national security law that appeared to target much of the pro-democracy movement following mass protests in 2019.
The Pillar of Shame became an issue in October, when activists and rights groups opposed a university demand that it be removed following “the latest risk assessment and legal advice.” Galschioet offered to take it back to Denmark provided he would not be prosecuted under the national security law, but has not succeeded so far.
Galschioet said he has been promised a spot for the sculpture in a park across from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., and was also offered places in Norway, Canada and Taiwan.
He compared the removal of the sculpture to “driving a tank through Arlington Cemetery,” a burial ground for American war veterans.
“Grave desecration is also very frowned upon in China, but that’s really what it is. It is almost a sacred monument,” he told The Associated Press. “It is a a sculpture for those who died.”
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said its removal was another worrying development in Hong Kong.
“The Danish government cannot decide which art other countries’ universities choose to exhibit. But for me and the government, the right to speak peacefully — through speech, art or other means — is a completely fundamental right for all people. This is also true in Hong Kong,” he said.
Billy Kwok, a University of Hong Kong student, said the Pillar of Shame has been treated as part of the university by many who studied there.
“It’s the symbol of whether (there is still) ... freedom of speech in Hong Kong,” he said.
An employee at the university, Morgan Chan, said its removal “doesn’t mean that history will be erased, and removing the pillar doesn’t mean people won’t learn about the history.”
Wang Luyao, a student, had a more mixed reaction.
“To me, because I am from mainland China, perhaps my understanding of the Pillar of Shame is not as deep as the locals or students from Hong Kong and it is not that significant to me,” Wang said.
“For me, it’s like a landmark which provides an approach to understanding. For the University of Hong Kong, it should also be considered a landmark.”
Gold ring with one of the earliest depictions of Jesus Christ found in ancient shipwreck
USA-Gold-ring-with-one-earliest-depictions-Jesus-Ch-1223
Dec 23, 2021 5:01 AM — 334 words
Jordan Mendoza USA Today (TNS)
Dec. 23—Israel researchers announced on Wednesday the discovery of a treasure from two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast, including a gold ring with ancient Christian art symbolizing Jesus Christ.
The treasure was found by the Israel Antiquities Authority during an underwater survey near the ancient city of Caesarea on the Israeli coast. The finds were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, archaeologists said.
Among the discoveries was a thick gold ring with an octagonal-shaped green gemstone. Inside the gem was an image of a figure carrying a sheep on his shoulders. The image is of the “Good Shepherd,” an ancient symbol of Christianity.
According to the Loyola Press, the “Good Shepherd” is one of the earliest art depictions of Jesus Christ in which he was often seen as a beardless youth. The Israel Antiquities Authority said in a Facebook post it was a symbol of salvation, as well as protection of man and a testimony of Jesus’ believers.
The ring also carries great significance in Caesarea, a port city that was once a major center of Christianity. Helena Sokolov, a curator for the authority’s coin department, told AFP the ring shows how Christianity was growing in third century Rome.
Robert Cole, head of the authority’s coin department, told The Associated Press the item is “exceptional.”
Other items found from the Roman shipwreck included a red gemstone, hundreds of silver and red coins, figurines, bells, ceramics and metal artifacts that once belonged to the ships, such as nails and a shattered iron anchor.
The style of artifacts indicates the ship came from Italy, according to Jacob Sharvit, head of the authority. Officials believe the shipwreck was due to a powerful storm.
The other shipwreck from the Mamluk period had over 500 silver coins, dating back to the 14th century, within the ocean’s sediment.