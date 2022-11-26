United States 0, England 0: Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup.
That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the U.S. famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn’t respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team.
England beat Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar to justify its status as one of the tournament favorites. But it could consider itself fortunate not to have dropped another match to the U.S., after Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar with a first-half strike and Weston McKinnie lifted a shot over from eight yards out.
The draw sets up a match for the U.S. against Iran on Tuesday for a spot in the round of 16. Iran beat Wales 2-0 earlier and sits second in Group B with three points, one more than the Americans.
Iran 2, Wales 0: As protests that have gripped Iran emerged at the World Cup, its national team rallied late for its first win at the tournament in Qatar.
Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday.
Goal celebrations by the team were in contrast to the scene outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where pro-government fans harassed anti-government national team supporters.
Iran’s victory came after a disastrous loss 6-2 to England in the opener in Qatar, as players were dogged by questions about the unrest back in Iran.
Senegal 3, Qatar 1: The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East.
Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal for its second straight defeat at the World Cup and its exit was confirmed a few hours later, when Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A game.
Becoming the quickest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup, Qatar can’t qualify for the last 16 no matter what happens in its last game against Netherlands.
South Africa had been the only other home team to fail to make it out the group stage in 2010 — but it at least managed a win and a draw.
Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1: A young Ecuador squad, led by captain Enner Valencia, fought to a draw with the favored Netherlands on Friday.
One of the true leaders in Qatar, Valencia extended his streak of scoring all six of Ecuador’s goals at World Cup tournaments since 2014.
The 33-year-old talisman was surrounded by teammates who joined him in a joyous circle of celebration after his goal. All were soon kneeling on the turf, some with arms around shoulders, some pointing to the night sky at Khalifa International Stadium.
Valencia was among the last to rise from the turf as teammates gave the new top scorer at this World Cup a last pat on his head and shoulder.
Alfaro said, reminding that Valencia is the only holdover from the 2014 squad which didn’t advance from the group despite his three goals.
In Qatar, Valencia’s goals in a 2-0 win over the host nation and a third to earn a point against the group-leading Dutch mean a draw against Senegal on Tuesday will be enough to enter the round of 16.
This result also eliminated host nation Qatar just five days after the start of its home World Cup that cost about $200 billion to prepare.
The Netherlands and Ecuador moved up to four points in Group A. It left Qatar with zero points after losing 3-1 to Senegal hours earlier.
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said he was satisfied with a point rather the performance against “a much better opponent.”
“We were poor in terms of ball possession. We lost every challenge, every duel, every second ball,” Van Gaal said, who shared a smile — and was that another hug? — with Alfaro as their paths crossed at the post-game news conferences.
“He is the best,” Alfaro said in English of Van Gaal though his team had limited the Dutch to two shots on goal and had 14 of their own.
The Dutch were passive after Cody Gakpo fired them into a sixth-minute lead with a rising shot from the edge of the penalty area. It was the fastest goal scored so far in Qatar.
Ecuador leveled when Valencia passed the ball into an empty net after Pervis Estupiñán’s shot was pushed away by goalkeeper Andries Noppert. It capitalized on ragged play throughout the Netherlands defense, after Noppert was almost caught in possession by the hard-charging Valencia and cleared the ball weakly.
A deserved winning goal almost followed minutes later when the Netherlands crossbar was rattled by a rising left-foot shot from Gonzalo Plata.
“To me the result was not the most important thing today, it was their attitude,” Alfaro said. “We are talking about 20-, 21-year-old players with a great future ahead of them.”
Their next test is against Senegal with Valencia likely restored after being stretchered off the field in the 90th minute. He was able to get up and walk the bench, where a bag of ice was taped to his right leg.