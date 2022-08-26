FILE - Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2022, to be general and commander of the U.S. Central Command. The Pentagon says U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias who targeted American troops earlier this month and several other times over the past year. “We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our service members,” CENTCOM commander Gen. Kurilla said in a statement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)