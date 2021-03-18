St. Thomas native and South Carolina star Aliyah Boston had an auspicious start to her college career last year, and this season she hasn’t disappointed, elevating her game to another level. Boston averaged 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and blocked 2.8 shots a game. She was a key reason that the Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament.
On Wednesday, Boston earned a spot on The Associated Press women’s basketball All-American team.
“We talked about (Alaina Coates and A’ja Wilson) in the same breath in their sophomore years. (Aliyah) is in the conversation by far,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “Some things she does better, honestly, being able to communicate and defensively I think overall she sees a lot more than Alaina and A’ja saw. ... We’re asking Aliyah to do it all. Be a passer, scorer, rebounder, defender, be all things and she’s handled it extremely well.”
The 2021 first team includes freshman Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers, who received 28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll; Dana Evans of Louisville; Rhyne Howard of Kentucky; and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.
Out of the five players, only Howard was a first-team All-American last season. Evans and Boston earned second-team honors in 2020.
Bueckers came to Connecticut with a lot of hype surrounding her and she exceeded expectations.
“Name one player that has taken a team this young to where we are today,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “Who’s done more than her? And if you can give me a better argument, then I would say I’ll vote for them, too. But I don’t think you can.”
Bueckers averaged 19.7 points, 6.1 assists and shot nearly 54% from the field and a remarkable 47% from 3-point range. She became the first UConn player to score 30 or more points in three straight games, including a 31-point effort against South Carolina. She also set the school record for assists in a game (14) and the freshman mark.
Evans was a key to Louisville’s regular-season ACC championship. She averaged 20 points and saved her best effort for the fourth quarter when she consistently would take over games to give the Cardinals the victory. She shot 92% from the free throw line.
Howard had a strong junior year, averaging 20.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. She became the school’s first women’s basketball All-American last season.
“I think what makes Rhyne special is she can play the one through the five on both ends of the floor,” Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. “She also makes the people around her better, upping her averages this year in rebounding, assists and steals.”
Smith has been a key reason for Baylor’s continued success. The junior forward led the team in scoring and rebounding as the Lady Bears won their 11th regular-season Big 12 title in a row. She averaged 18.1 points and shot 54% from the field.
The second team was headlined by N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane. She was joined by Naz Hillmon, who is the first women’s player at Michigan to earn All-America honors. Aari McDonald of Arizona was on the second team for the second straight year. Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring and Charli Collier of Texas rounded out the squad.
The third team was Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack, Maryland’s Ashley Owusu, UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere, Stanford’s Kiana Williams and Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee.