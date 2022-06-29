Utah Jazz hiring Will Hardy, 34, as youngest active head coach in NBA
The Utah Jazz and Will Hardy are finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the team, a person familiar with negotiations confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.
The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official. The Jazz are also hiring former NBA coach David Fizdale as an assistant general manager, the person said.
Hardy is Utah’s first major hire since Danny Ainge, the former Boston Celtics player and front office executive, became the franchise’s CEO in December.
Hardy, 34, was an assistant coach with Boston last season, hired from the San Antonio Spurs by first-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka.
He would become the youngest active coach in the league and another hire from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree. Recently departed Jazz coach Quin Snyder also came from the Spurs’ staff, as did Udoka.
Hardy spent 11 seasons with San Antonio — first as an intern, then assistant video coordinator, then lead video coordinator and finally as an assistant coach.
Fizdale was an assistant with the Miami Heat where he coached Dwyane Wade, now a partial owner of the Jazz.
Knicks dealing Alec Burks, Noel to Pistons, frees up $30M in salary
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks are trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday, moves that free up nearly $20 million more for free agency.
Having already agreed to send Kemba Walker to the Pistons on draft night, the Knicks have shed nearly $30 million in salary for next season in advance of free agency opening Thursday night.
The trade was first reported by ESPN, which said the Knicks would also send the Pistons two second-round picks and cash.
Burks, who replaced Walker in the starting lineup last season, is due to make $10 million next season.
— The Associated Press