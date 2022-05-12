The University of the Virgin Islands will confer close to 300 degrees at its 58th commencement ceremonies being held in person today on the St. Thomas campus and Friday on St. Croix.
Robert Franklin Jr., former president of Morehouse College, will deliver the keynote address. In addition to celebrating the academic achievements of its newest alumni, the university will present honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees upon Franklin and two distinguished Virgin Islanders: Marcella Nunez-Smith and V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, signaling the University’s appreciation for their accomplishments and contributions in their respective fields of professional endeavors, according to a news release from the university.
The ceremonies will take place 1 p.m. today at the Sports and Fitness Center on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas and at 1 p.m. Friday on the grounds of the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix.
This year’s class speaker on the Sheen campus is Rex Cazaubon III, who will earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science with magna cum laude honors. Kasem Thompson Jr., who will earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music Education with a minor in Communication, will be the class speaker on the Kean campus. He is graduating suma cum laude.
All graduates, university employees, participants and guests, including infants, will be required to present a ticket for entry to commencement on both campuses. In addition, individuals (except children 5 years old and under) will be required to submit a valid negative result from a COVID test taken within 24 hours of the ceremony or proof of COVID vaccination to enter the ceremony, according to the news release.
Parking on the St. Thomas campus will be available in the parking lot of the Reichhold Center for the Arts. Shuttle service will be provided to accommodate persons parking at Reichhold Center, the Administration and Conference Center and the upper campus.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed on UVI’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/UVIvideos, Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UVI.edu/ and Twitter page https://twitter.com/uvi_edu. The ceremony’s live stream can also be found on the homepage of UVI’s website, www.uvi.edu.
DaVybe 107.9 FM will broadcast the commencement ceremonies, and a stream will also be available using the TuneIn App.