Kobe’s wife settles with helicopter company
The widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has reached a confidential settlement to end her lawsuit against those she blamed for the death of her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles in January 2020.
Less than a month after the accident, Vanessa Bryant sued the companies that owned and operated the helicopter, as well as the estate of the late helicopter pilot, accusing them of negligence and causing the wrongful death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
She sought damages in return for the losses she suffered and was joined by three other families who lost loved ones in the crash that killed nine.
Those families also sued and are part of the settlement that resolves their consolidated lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp., and the estate of Ara Zobayan, the pilot who also died in the crash.
“The material terms of the settlement and releases are known to the settling parties and include that the terms of the settlement are confidential,” according to a court document filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles.
The National Transportation Safety Board concluded earlier this year that Zobayan’s poor decision-making was the likely cause of the crash. In her suit, Vanessa Bryant said Zobayan “failed to abort the flight when he knew of cloudy conditions” and failed to “keep a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles,” among other alleged failures.
“As a direct and proximate result of the aforesaid negligence and carelessness on the part of defendant Zobayan, Kobe Bryant was killed,” the lawsuit states.
Celtics hire Nets assistant Udoka as new coach
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The hiring was first reported by ESPN.
Udoka, 43, played a total of 316 games over seven seasons with five NBA teams before retiring in 2012 and joining Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio as an assistant coach. He was with the Spurs for seven seasons, including in 2013-14, when they won the NBA title.
Udoka joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year.
Udoka takes over a Celtics team that reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the previous four seasons before plummeting to the No. 7 seed this year and losing in the first round to Brooklyn. After the five-game loss to the Nets, basketball boss Danny Ainge retired and coach Brad Stevens gave up his spot on the bench to replace him.
Once primed to compete for a spot in the finals, the Celtics seem to be losing ground in the East. Although Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as stars, the team has struggled to find additional pieces that can challenge the assembled stars in Milwaukee, Philadelphia and now Brooklyn and Atlanta.
Stevens’ first major move since taking over the front office was to trade injured point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for big man Al Horford, giving up the team’s first-round draft pick to save salary cap space.
Suns’ Chris Paul listed as probable for Game 3
LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night.
Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league’s injury report Wednesday.
The 36-year-old point guard, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.
The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. He has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.
