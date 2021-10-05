FILE - In this April 30, 2013 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol smiles while talking to reporters during an NBA basketball news conference in El Segundo, Calif. Pau Gasol announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, ending a career that lasted more than two decades and earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain's national team. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)