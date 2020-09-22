Foundation offers grants
to boost virtual learningIn recognition of the challenges faced by many families with children enrolled in schools with distance learning requirements, the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is offering grants to support virtual learning.
The purpose of the grants is to encourage and bolster initiatives that increase educational equity and opportunity, responding to student needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible entities include nonprofit organizations, churches and houses of worship and local government agencies.
Examples of acceptable grant fund use include purchase of equipment to facilitate remote enrichment experiences for youth, fees and salary support for personnel.
Priority will be given to entities that demonstrate the ability to serve students of lower-income families. Grants will range from $1,000 to $10,000.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30 and should be submitted through the foundation’s online grant portal at cfvi.net. Questions should be directed to Beth Nuttall, CFVI Executive Manager, at bethn@cfvi.net
— Daily News Staff
