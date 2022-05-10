The Virgin Islands Education Department is inviting the public to a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom to discuss the recently revised Virgin Islands Standards of Achievement for Social Studies.
A public review period of the standards was held through April 30.
The virtual town hall will be facilitated by University of the Virgin Islands CELL.
The public may log in to the Zoom meeting using the meeting ID: 873 0993 5812 and passcode: 270118.
Attendees may also tune in via livestream on Education’s Facebook page.