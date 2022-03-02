The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority announced Tuesday the temporary suspension of house-to-house collection on St. Croix, effective immediately until further notice.
Waste Management is currently drafting request-for-proposals for those services based on recommendations from the Office of Inspector General’s recent audit and will reinstate house-to-house collection on St. Croix once new contracts have been awarded, according to a press release issued by the agency.
In the interim, residents must take their household waste to the following Waste Management solid waste disposal facilities: Anguilla Landfill, Peter’s Rest Convenience Center, Mon Bijou, Concordia, or Cotton Valley bin sites.
Call 844-WMA-USVI (844-962-8784) to report illegal dumping, sewage overflow or service interruption. For more information, contact the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-513-4171 or email commumcations@viwma.org.