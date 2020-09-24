Reds 6, Brewers 1
CINCINNATI — The grounds crew that had been banging drums and raising a din in the stands all game long lined up and exchanged high-fives with exuberant Reds players.
Felt like old times at Great American Ball Park — 2013, to be exact, the last time Cincinnati made the playoffs.
Now, the Reds are on the verge of going back.
Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest and the Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1 on Wednesday night.
Braves 9, Marlins 4
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves cruised to their third straight win over the Miami Marlins, 9-4 Wednesday night in a game overshadowed by Max Fried’s early departure with an ankle injury.
Pirates 2, Cubs 1
PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back homers off Kyle Hendricks, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates all the offense they’d need to slip by the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Wednesday night.
The Cubs clinched their fifth postseason spot in six years on Tuesday night.
Rays 8, Mets 5
NEW YORK — Randy Arozarena homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years Wednesday night with an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets. Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe also went deep for the Rays to back Tyler Glasnow’s six solid innings.
Tampa Bay will be home at quirky Tropicana Field for a best-of-three first-round playoff series beginning next Tuesday.
Indians 3, White Sox 2
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a 3-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday night.
The loss dropped the White Sox into a first-place tie with Minnesota in the AL Central at 34-22.
D-backs 7, Rangers 3
PHOENIX — Rookie Wyatt Mathisen hit his first two career homers, fellow rookie Daulton Varsho knocked in the go-ahead run with a triple, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.
Phillies 12, Nats 3
WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper showed up to Nationals Park, his old stomping grounds, about six hours before Wednesday night’s first pitch to get treatment for a bothersome back, then got a chance to stay off his feet a bit as the designated hitter instead of an outfielder.
Harper smacked a pair of homers to help his current club, the Philadelphia Phillies, keep their playoff hopes afloat — and push his former club, the Washington Nationals, to the brink of elimination a year after they won the World Series.
Andrew McCutchen, Didi Gregorius and Andrew Knapp also homered for the Phils.
