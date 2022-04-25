FILE - The now-closed Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, Aug. 13, 2019. The warden who ran the beleaguered federal jail where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself quietly retired in February in the midst of a federal investigation into the failures that allowed one of the most high-profile inmates in the federal prison system to take his own life. Lamine N’Diaye retired from the Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 26, agency spokesperson Kristie Breshears told The Associated Press on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)